Oregon reports 3 new COVID deaths; daily cases on decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 468.

Though the state added an additional 140 confirmed/presumptive cases Wednesday–and surpassed the 27,000 mark (27,075)–daily totals are on the decline, according to OHA. During the week of Monday, August 24 through Sunday, August 30, OHA recorded 1,558 new cases of COVID-19, down 8.6% from last week’s tally of 1,704. Last week’s figures were Oregon’s lowest weekly total since the end of June.

The percentage of positive tests also dropped to 4.4%, marking the lowest in two months.

All three deaths reported Wednesday were seniors — two of whom had underlying conditions. Through April 18, 51% of reported cases had been among people aged 50 or older and 48% of the deaths have involved people aged 80 or older.

The new reported cases were from the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (4), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Jackson (14), Josephine (3), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (8), Marion (19), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (16) and Yamhill (1).

Morrow County Outbreak

An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 was reported at Port of Morrow Cold Storage in Morrow County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on August 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.