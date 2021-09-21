Oregon reports 30 more COVID-19 related deaths

Oregon's total number of non-viable vaccines has reached 196,574, according to the OHA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirty new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,624.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 314,841.

There were 944 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was 24 fewer than the previous day, and 264 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of 14.

There were 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (8% availability), the OHA said.

The OHA reported that 7,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is now 7,754 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,925,018 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,889,267 doses of Moderna and 211,054 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,710,562 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,474,067 people have completed a vaccine series.

Oregon’s total number of non-viable vaccines has reached 196,574, according to the OHA.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).

Details about the 30 new deaths were not immediately available.