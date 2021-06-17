Oregon reports 300 new COVID-19 cases

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll increased by one, health officials said Thursday.

The state has now had 2,745 COVID-related deaths. The Oregon Health Authority reported 300 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, raising the state total to 205,988.

There were 151 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 37 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA said 106 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is averaging 15,444 doses administered per day.

Of of Thursday, Oregon has administered 2,415,419 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,692,352 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,253 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,340,646 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,077,399 have completed a vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 55,697.

The OHA launched a new version of its vaccination metrics dashboard. Changes include race and ethnicity vaccination rates released at the regional level and age groups for 60 years and older reported as 10-year groups. New graphs now include people remaining to reach 65% vaccinated in each population, by age group and county as well as by race and ethnicity and region. You can also view data over time by date of first dose to understand vaccination uptake, or by date of last dose to understand when the vaccination series was completed.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (15), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Lincoln (7), Linn (18), Malheur (5), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Polk (10), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (17) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,745th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 9 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.