Oregon reports 310 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 310 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 195,882.

Three new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,590. 342 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 81 in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (27), Lincoln (2), Linn (17), Marion (35), Morrow (2), Multnomah (68), Polk (6), Wasco (3), and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,588th death is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 14 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,589th death is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,590th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Governor Kate Brown said she will lift restrictions when 70% of Oregon’s eligible population is vaccinated. On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority debuted new dashboard to track the statewide and county progress towards the goal.

The dashboard shows the percentage of the population that has received a first and second dose and the number of people remaining in each county in order to reach 65% of the total population vaccinated, which is needed for a county to lift restrictions.

As of Monday, 1,591,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Oregon has administered a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.