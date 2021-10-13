Oregon reports 33 new deaths, 1,278 COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 346,480.

There were 33 new deaths due to COVID-19 since Tuesday, the health agency said. Oregon’s total death toll now sits at 4,117.

There were 595 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, an increase of 10 from Tuesday. Intensive care unit beds, however, saw a consecutive decrease, with 145 patients in ICUs throughout Oregon.

According to OHA, only 9% of the state’s adult ICU beds are available — 61 out of 680 total. The health authority said there were 306 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,138.

OHA reported 13,673 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 12, an increase of more than 3,000 doses reported one day prior.

The seven-day running average is now 10,229 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,133,104 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,925,240 doses of Moderna and 221,555 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,776,547 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, OHA said, and 2,560,340 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (27), Crook (31), Curry (6), Deschutes (105), Douglas (50), Harney (5), Hood River (9), Jackson (66), Jefferson (20), Josephine (19), Klamath (33), Lake (8), Lane (130), Lincoln (20), Linn (73), Malheur (30), Marion (139), Morrow (3), Multnomah (113), Polk (30), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (58), Union (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (15), Washington (101) and Yamhill (22).

This article will be updated with more information about the cases and deaths as it becomes available.