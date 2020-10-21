Oregon reports 331 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 331 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with two deaths linked to the virus.

The state’s 634th and 635th victims were two women; a 70-year-old from Multnomah County and a 60-year-old from Washington County. Both victims had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.

To date, Oregon has logged 40,443 infections and 635 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (27), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (36), Josephine (1), Lane (40), Linn (6), Malheur (8), Marion (43), Multnomah (56), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (55) and Yamhill (4).

On the heels of the announcement the state could begin distributing the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as early as the end of this month, OHA–along with the Department of Human Services–said long-term care facilities and small congregate settings can get no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations when a vaccine becomes available. The move is part of a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and both CVS and Walgreens. The pharmacies will hold on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for residents of long-term care facilities — nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential care facilities, adult foster care homes and other community-based care facilities.

