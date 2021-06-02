Oregon reports 356 new COVID cases

A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 vaccine record card at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 356 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 201,996.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,676.

227 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 65 of them in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (32), Columbia (2), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Grant (7), Harney (11), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (13), Josephine (7), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (26), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (40), Multnomah (32), Polk (10), Umatilla (26), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,675th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 31 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,676th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 17 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon has administered 21,005 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,221,235 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,608,334 first and second doses of Moderna and 144,596 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

In total, 1,863,888 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,247,597 people who have had at least one dose.