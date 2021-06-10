Oregon reports 370 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 204,291.

10 new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,726. 173 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 41 of the in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 15,761 doses of COVID vaccines per day. In total, the state has administered 2,337,634 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,659,139 first and second doses of Moderna and 153,424 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

2,303,485 people have had at least one dose. The state needs 93,234 more people to get vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).