Oregon reports 393 new COVID cases

A Covid-19 patient, is pictured in his room at the pneumology unit of the AP-HP Cochin hospital, in Paris on March 18, 2021 as the number of people hospitalised with the Covid-19 is on the rise in the French capital. (Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 393 new COVID cases were reported in Oregon on Thursday, raising the state total to 160,622.

Four new deaths were reported, raising the state death toll to 2,352. 116 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 38 of them in the ICU>

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,412,232 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,797,545 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (22), Crook (5), Curry (5), Deschutes (11), Douglas (16), Grant (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (5), Lane (12), Lincoln (7), Linn (10), Malheur (2), Marion (44), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (45) and Yamhill (7).

Oregon’s 2,350th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,351st COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on March 15 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,352nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on March 15 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,353rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.