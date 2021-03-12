Oregon reports 402 new COVID-19 cases as transmission declines

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported that there has been a decrease in COVID-19 transmission in recent weeks in its latest forecast.

Health officials reported 402 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three new deaths, bringing the state total case count to 159,037 and the death toll to 2,319. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 123, two more than yesterday.

The amount of new daily new cases will continue to decline, officials said. With the latest reported reproduction rate at 0.83, daily new cases will be at around 170 between March 17 and March 30, according to the forecast. Daily hospitalizations however would increase by six.

There are variables that may increase these numbers, however. When factoring in the presence of new coronavirus variances and potential relaxations on social distance protocols, the transmission may increase by 30%, meaning estimated daily cases would climb to 265 and daily hospitalizations would increase by 10.

Health authorities warn that Oregonians aren’t out of the woods yet, and emphasize the importance of continuing to “practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.”

100,000 vaccines in Salem

Salem health just administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday. A total of 61,000 first doses and 39,000 second doses.

The vaccination clinic administered more than 8,000 doses to Oregonians in its first four days. On Jan. 13, the National Guard joined to help ramp up vaccination efforts.

“We see hope, and even tears of joy, in our vaccine clinics each day as people receive their vaccination. It is a pleasure and a privilege to serve our community and the state, and we consider this some of the most important work of our careers. We plan to be here for Oregon until the entire state is vaccinated,” said Cheryl Wolfe, president and CEO, Salem Health.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,269,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,567,515 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.