Oregon reports 41 new COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged 41 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,226, the Oregon Health Authority said.

OHA reported 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 353,368.

There were 562 COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday, which was an increase of one from Monday, and 130 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of 10. Of the 706 adult ICU beds in Oregon, 56 were available on Tuesday (8% availability) and 292 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (7%) were available. Region 6 had no ICU beds available on Tuesday, the OHA said.

OHA reported 8,804 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 18.

Of that total, 4,438 were administered on Oct. 18. There were 793 initial doses, 732 second doses and 2,799 third and booster doses. The remaining 4,366 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 18. The seven-day running average is now 9,511 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,184,813 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,931,989 doses of Moderna and 223,288 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,788,567 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,574,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.