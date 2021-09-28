Oregon reports 41 new COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the state death toll to 3,750.

There were 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID across Oregon, bringing the state’s total to 326,191.

There were 822 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, which was 44 fewer than the previous day, and 237 patients in ICU beds — six fewer than the previous day. There were 53 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (8% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,238 (8% availability).

On Tuesday, the OHA reported that 9,715 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 27. The seven-day running average is now 6,926 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,967,292 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,901,384 doses of Moderna and 214,028 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,731,271 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,501,554 people have completed a vaccine series.

Oregon COVID-19 cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (22), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (9), Columbia (15), Coos (66), Crook (23), Curry (11), Deschutes (103), Douglas (81), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (28), Hood River (19), Jackson (55), Jefferson (27), Josephine (29), Klamath (109), Lake (21), Lane (141), Lincoln (11), Linn (68), Malheur (58), Marion (118), Morrow (5), Multnomah (115), Polk (31), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (167), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (103) and Yamhill (70).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.