Oregon reports 4,700 COVID cases over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 4,700 new cases of COVID over the weekend across the state.

32 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 3,446. 1,075 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 274 in ICU beds.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).

The state is averaging administering 7,325 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. 2,439,653 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).