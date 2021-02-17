Oregon reports 473 new COVID cases

Temperature checks are given to people arriving for no-cost Covid-19 antibody testing organized by the GuardHeart Foundation and the City of Pico Rivera on February 17, 2021 in Pico Rivera, California. – The Covid-19 Sars-Cov-2 serology antibody tests are covered under the CARES Act and is available to community members without insurance as the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 151,257.

Five new deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,143. 190 Oregonians are hospitalized due to the virus, with 44 in ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 707,244 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (50), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (9), Hood River (6), Jackson (52), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (5), Lake (6), Lane (39), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Malheur (15), Marion (25), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (11), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (19).

Oregon’s 2,139th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 14 at Asante Rogue Valley Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,140th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 15 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,141st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,142nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Feb. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,143rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who became symptomatic on Feb. 3 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.