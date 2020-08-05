Oregon reports 5 new COVID deaths, 20k case milestone looms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials logged five more deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday, pushing Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 338.

In the daily report provided by the Oregon Health Authority, 299 new confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded. To date, Oregon has tallied 19,979 cases of COVID-19.

Two of the deaths reported Wednesday were from Umatilla County where daily, double-digit confirmed cases have become commonplace in recent weeks. All five of the reported victims were aged between 67 and 83 — all of whom had underlying medical conditions.

In OHA’s weekly report, the agency noted the 2,278 new cases of COVID-19 this week is up slightly from last week’s total of 2,241. Deaths rose from 27 last week to 39 this week. The percentage of tests positive increased from 5.1 percent to 6.4 percent, and hospitalizations rose to 141, up from the previous week’s 127.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20-29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life, according to OHA. Most cases continue to be “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.

The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (19), Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (42), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (6).

OHA Outbreak Notes

An outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 9, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at the OR1 Construction site in Multnomah County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at the Lamb Weston facilities in Boardman. The Lamb Weston West location has 21 cases, the Lamb Weston East location has 31 cases and the Lamb Weston Packing Center has 22 cases. These case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address the outbreaks and protect the health of workers.