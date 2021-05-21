Oregon reports 504 new COVID cases

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 504 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 197,851.

Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,613. 285 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 78 of them in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,607th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,608th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,609th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,610th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 19. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,611th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 14 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,612th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 10 and died on May 18 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,613th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 19 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon is averaging administering 29,816 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,685,321 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,136,133 people who have had at least one dose.

On Friday, Governor Brown announced a cash prize drawing for Oregonians who have been vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you from COVID-19, it helps protect your loved ones….and in Oregon, it gives you a chance to win $1 million,” Brown said.