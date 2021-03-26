Oregon reports 505 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic marking the beginning of mass vaccination in the Province of Quebec based on age in Montreal. Canada once was hailed as a success story in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, faring much better than the United States in deaths and infections because of how it approached lockdowns. But the trade-dependent nation has lagged on vaccinating its population because it has had to rely on the global supply chain. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,373.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 505 new confirmed and presumptive cases — the highest single-day total in over two weeks. Oregon has now seen 163,295 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Details about deaths and cases can be found near the end of this article.

On Friday, Oregon added 41,716 new COVID vaccine doses to the state registry. A total of 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the state. More than 2,086,000 doses of all three vaccines have been sent to sites across Oregon.

There were 108 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals on Friday, including 18 patients in ICU beds.

Governor Brown again moved up Oregon’s vaccination prioritization timeline on Friday. Frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5. Brown said in a tweet that the change was thanks to an increased supply of vaccines.

This latest update has not changed the timeline for all other Oregonians over the age of 16, who will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1. However, counties may open to all residents on April 26, based on an application.

Oregon’s vaccine eligibility timeline

The new cases reported on Friday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).

The three new deaths are as follows: