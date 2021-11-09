Oregon reports 510 COVID-19 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,655.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,120 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising the state total to 373,373.

There were 510 COVID hospitalizations, which was a decrease of 10 from the previous day, and 127 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of seven. There were 58 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (9% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,102 (7% availability).

OHA reported 15,055 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is now 15,515 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 3,356,184 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 6,041 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,083,433 doses of Moderna and 233,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. To date,2,841,318 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,626,471people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (11), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (20), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (77), Douglas (42), Grant (30), Hood River (16), Jackson (68), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (98), Lake (6), Lane (57), Lincoln (22), Linn (59), Malheur (9), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (96), Polk (40), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (47), Union (3), Wasco (18), Washington (67) and Yamhill (47).

Note: Oregon’s 4,620th death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Additional details about the deaths reported Tuesday were not immediately available.