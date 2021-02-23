Oregon reports 528 new COVID cases

POOLE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: A visitor holds up her negative covid test result on February 23, 2021 in Poole, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 528 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 153,645.

8 new deaths were also reported. 165 Oregonians remain in the hospital, with 44 in ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 836,075 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,092,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (11), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (34), Douglas (29), Grant (1), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (46), Jefferson (9), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (55), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (64) and Yamhill (15).

Note: Oregon’s 1,450th and 1,509th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021, are the same person. Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,155 today.

Oregon’s 2,155th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,156th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,157th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,158th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,159th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,160th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,161st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,162nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.