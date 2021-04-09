Oregon reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,440.

The 62-year-old from Clatsop County tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. He died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA also reported 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 169,338.

OHA reported 158 hospitalization, 10 fewer than Thursday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, one more than yesterday.

Oregon administered 53,121 new COVID-19 vaccination doses Friday, according to OHA. As of Friday, the state has administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. 859,912 people have are fully vaccinated in Oregon. There are 1,347,079 people who have had at least one dose.