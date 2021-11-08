Oregon reports 58 new COVID-related deaths, more than 2K new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurses at OHSU care for COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 58 new COVID-19-related deaths and more than 2,100 new confirmed and presumptive cases from over the weekend on Monday.

Monday’s Oregon Health Authority report, which accounts for cases between Friday and Sunday, brings the statewide death toll to 4,620.

OHA also reported 2,125 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 374,253. Of those, 913 were reported for Friday, 735 were reported on Saturday and 477 were reported on Sunday.

The cases in Monday’s report are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (43), Clackamas (205), Clatsop (17), Columbia (28), Coos (38), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (249), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (85), Jefferson (36), Josephine (50), Klamath (21), Lane (169), Lincoln (22), Linn (97), Malheur (7), Marion (159), Morrow (12), Multnomah (366), Polk (31), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (29), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (250) and Yamhill (67).

Officials said more details about the deaths reported Monday will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories