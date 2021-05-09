Oregon reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,530.

There are also 610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the state’s total to 191,405.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are down to 318, 11 fewer than Saturday.

OHA also reported that 37,726 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,606 doses were administered on May 8 and 24,120 were administered on previous days.

As of today, there are 1,968,933 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,340,794 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 33,133 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,315,448 million vaccine doses.