Oregon reports 621 new COVID cases, 12 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state total to 2,056. 209 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 50 of them in ICU beds.

The state total of cases is now 149,082. 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given as of Thursday.

884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (35), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (11), Coos (17), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (26), Douglas (46), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (16), Josephine (14), Klamath (6), Lake (10), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (1), Marion (32), Morrow (6), Multnomah (77), Polk (17), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (27), Union (5), Wallowa (4), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (24).

Oregon’s 2,045th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Feb. 6 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,046th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,047th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,048th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,049th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,050th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,051st COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,052nd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,053rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,054th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Feb. 6 in Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,055th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,056th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who died on Dec. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had no underlying conditions.