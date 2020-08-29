Oregon reports 7 new deaths, 252 COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths stemming from the coronavirus Saturday. The latest round of casualties lifted the state’s death toll to 454.

OHA reported 252 new confirmed/presumed cases bringing the total number of infected Oregonians to 26,293.

The victims reported Saturday included:

-66-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-37-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions

-66-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-59-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-68-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-86-year-old Lane County man with underlying conditions

-69-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions

-78-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).