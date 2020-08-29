Oregon reports 7 new deaths, 252 COVID cases

Coronavirus

Total cases climb to 26,293

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths stemming from the coronavirus Saturday. The latest round of casualties lifted the state’s death toll to 454.

OHA reported 252 new confirmed/presumed cases bringing the total number of infected Oregonians to 26,293.

The victims reported Saturday included:

-66-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions
-37-year-old Washington County woman with underlying conditions
-66-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions
-59-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions
-68-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions
-86-year-old Lane County man with underlying conditions
-69-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions
-78-year-old Clackamas County man with underlying conditions

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (20), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (26), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (46), Polk (3), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (33), Yamhill (12).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss