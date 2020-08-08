Oregon reports 7 new deaths, 376 new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more Oregonians have died due to the coronavirus, according to new data from the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency reported 376 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 21,010. The death toll climbed to 355.

Among those who perished from the virus in OHA’s latest report include:

-74-year-old man in Washington County with underlying conditions

-83-year-old man in Marion County with underlying conditions

-47-year-old man in Umatilla County with underlying conditions

-77-year-old man in Clackamas County with underlying conditions

-80-year-old man in Deschutes whose medical condition prior to death is still being confirmed

-85-year-old man in Multnomah County whose medical condition prior to death is still being confirmed

-41-year-old man in Malheur County whose medical condition prior to death is still being confirmed

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).