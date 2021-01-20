Oregon reports 704 new cases of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,832.

Details about these latest deaths were not immediately available.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The state has logged a total of 135,142 cases since the pandemic’s start.

These latest cases were recorded in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (38), Douglas (17), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (38), Jefferson (7), Josephine (15), Klamath (16), Lake (4), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (26), Malheur (29), Marion (83), Morrow (4), Multnomah (99), Polk (22), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (60) and Yamhill (26).

There were 336 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 at hospitals across Oregon and 90 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA said 13,694 new vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Oregon has administered 238,760 first and second doses to date. It’s received 436,250 doses.

A mass COVID vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center opened Wednesday with the combined forces of Kaiser Permanente, OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health. When all four systems are in place at the Oregon Convention Center, authorities said the plans are to be able to vaccinate up to 7,500 people a day, depending on the supply of the vaccine. Each person vaccinated will be scheduled for their second dose.

Oregon remains in Phase 1A of the vaccination process.