Oregon reports 751 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 751 new COVID cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 195,179.

Three new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,585. The number of Oregonians hospitalized is 332, with 75 of them in ICU beds. The number of people hospitalized and the number of those in ICU beds both slightly decreased from the day before.

Oregon is averaging administering 30,708 COVID vaccine doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna and 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

A total of 1,458,561 people have completed the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,051,139 people who have had at least one dose.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).

Oregon’s 2,583rd death is an 80-year-old woman from Coos County who had underlying conditions. She tested positive on May 10 and died on May 14 at Bay Area Hospital.

Oregon’s 2,584th death is a 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 14 at Providence Hood River Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,585th death is a 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.