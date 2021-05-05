Oregon reports 808 new COVID cases

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walk along the departure hall of the Zaventem international airport in Brussels. The European Commission proposed Thursday April 29, 2021, issuing “Digital Green Certificates” to EU residents to facilitate travel across the 27-nation bloc by the summer 2021, as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 808 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 188,417.

One new death was reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,509. 330 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 83 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 31,644 COVID vaccine doses per day. The state has administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,331,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (81), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (40), Jefferson (3), Josephine (18), KIamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (43), Lincoln (1), Linn (36), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (2), Multnomah (164), Polk (15), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (84) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2,509th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18, 2020 and died on Jan. 1, 2021 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.