Oregon reports 816 new COVID cases

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline flight after taking off from Atlanta. On Friday, April 2, 20201, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third consecutive week, COVID cases are increasing in Oregon.

The state reported 816 new COVID cases on Wednesday, raising the state total to 172,206. A weekly report pointed out that last week, April 4 through April 10, tests reflected a 4.4% positivity rate and there was the highest weekly total of deaths in five weeks. There was also a 26% increase in cases from the previous week.

On Wednesday, three new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 2,449. 200 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 52 in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 38,392 COVID vaccine doses per day, with a total of 1,215,804 doses of Pfizer, 1,052,206 doses of Moderna and 86,624 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

945, 453 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (25), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (84), Douglas (8), Grant (32), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (19), Klamath (27), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (23), Malheur (2), Marion (83), Morrow (1), Multnomah (126), Polk (18), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (8), Washington (86) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 2,447th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on March 17 and died on April 13 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,448th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on February 22 and died on March 15. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,449th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on March 1 and died on April 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.