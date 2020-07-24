Oregon reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily count yet

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Research published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 9 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily death count yet.

396 new cases were reported across the state. The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (22), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Linn (7), Malheur (18), Marion (58), Multnomah (71), Polk (6), Umatilla (59), Wasco (1), Washington (54), and Yamhill (8).

“The coming weeks are especially important,” OHA Director Pat Allen said. He said cases continue to rise at an “aggressive rate” with newly diagnosed cases having increased 10% over past 14 days. Last week’s tests showed 6.6% test positivity.

Allen reported that they are seeing more cases in young people, with 22% of cases in people ages 20-29. He largely blamed community spread through social ‘get togethers.’ He said they are seeing a spike from July 4th weekend celebrations.

Allen said the state has seen no outbreaks linked to the ongoing protests.

233 Oregonians are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Allen reported that Oregon hospitals currently have adequate capacity, but “that could change.”

Dr. Sidelinger then spoke about new models that show three different scenarios, if transmission rate stays the same, if it rises 10% or drops 10%.

If it stays the same, by August 13 Oregon would have about 1600 infections per day

If it rises by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 2300 infections per day

If it drops by 10%, by August 13 Oregon would have about 600 infections per day

“We are at a real turning point,” Sidelinger said. “Let’s work together to put the virus in the past.”

An outbreak of 22 cases was reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Douglas County.