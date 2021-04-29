Oregon reports 928 new COVID cases

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walk along the departure hall of the Zaventem international airport in Brussels. The European Commission proposed Thursday April 29, 2021, issuing “Digital Green Certificates” to EU residents to facilitate travel across the 27-nation bloc by the summer 2021, as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 928 new cases of COVID on Thursday.

The state total is now 183,830.

One new death was reported as well, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,491. 339 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 71 of them in ICU beds.

The state is averaging administering 35,429 COVID vaccine doses per day. Oregon has administered a total of 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,229,497 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (13), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (125), Douglas (17), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (32), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (24), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (3), Marion (81),Morrow (2), Multnomah (177), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (6), Washington (109) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2,491st death is an 88-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 27 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.