Oregon reports 993 new COVID cases, most since January

993 cases the most in Oregon in a single day since January 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon recorded its highest single-day total of new/confirmed coronavirus cases since January on Thursday, 993, as cases continue to climb.

Not since January 16, when Oregon recorded 1173 cases, has the state had this many cases. It is also the first time since that day that Multnomah County recorded more than 200 cases in a single day, and the first time Clackamas County had more than 100 cases since January 26.

Hospitalizations at their highest mark since January 29, when 288 were hospitalized that day.

One new death was reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,467. 283 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 69 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon’s 2,467th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (14), Benton (24), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (6), Crook (12), Curry (2), Deschutes (57), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (46), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (54), Lake (2), Lane (54), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (2), Marion (109), Morrow (1), Multnomah (206), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Wasco (16), Washington (128) and Yamhill (20).

The state is averaging administering 34,328 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

1,091,777 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.