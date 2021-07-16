Oregon COVID cases on the rise as delta variant spreads

FILE – In this Friday, April 17, 2020 file photo, a health worker arrives to take a nose swab sample as part of testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 211,998.

The case count indicates a 32.2% increase over the previous 7 days – 1,213 cases during that time.

Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,817. Five of the deaths are from late 2020 and early 2021 and are being counted on Friday due to reporting and processing delays.

There were 141 Oregonians in hospitals due to the virus, with 44 of them in ICU beds. The numbers indicate a 29.8% increase in hospitalizations from last Friday and a 41.0% increase in ICU patients from last Friday.

The state is averaging 5,300 doses of the COVID vaccine administered per day. In total, 2,445,717 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,271,516 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

While more than 70% of Oregon adults have had at least one dose, that figure does not represent at least 70% of adults in every county. Some counties with low vaccination rates in Eastern Oregon, where two-thirds of residents are unvaccinated, have seen spikes in COVID cases. There are still hundreds of thousands of people in the tri-county Portland metro area who have yet to receive the vaccine.

Health leaders say those who are vaccinated are largely protected against COVID variants but the vaccine doesn’t provide 100% protection. A vaccinated person would be less likely to become severely ill from a variant strain, experts say.

The rise in delta variant cases in Southern California has prompted Los Angeles County to reinstitute its mask mandate for all residents in indoor public spaces until vaccination rates improve and COVID cases decline.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,811th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,812th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Feb. 3. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,813th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,814th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,815th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,816th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,817th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.