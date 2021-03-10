Oregon reports lowest COVID test positivity in months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Oregon, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,305.

The Oregon Health Authority said the deaths include a 73-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 8, and an 85-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on Feb. 15 and died March 8. Both women had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36) and Yamhill (8).

There were 122 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Oregon, including 22 people in ICU beds, OHA said.

To date, Oregon has administered 1,204,418 first and second doses of COVID vaccines, including 24,924 added to the state’s registry on Wednesday.

Oregon’s weekly outbreak report

Health officials said daily cases decreased by 35% and hospitalizations decreased by 15% during the week of March 1-7 compared to the previous week. The number of weekly reported deaths increased from 57 to 86.

Of the 129,442 COVID tests from Feb. 28 through March 6, just 2.8% were positive which is the lowest rate since Oregon started using the test-based method in mid-November, the OHA said.

People 70 and older account for 41% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-related deaths.