Oregon reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,318.

OHA reported 1,557 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 361,240.

There were 542 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was a decrease of 29 from Monday, and 127 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of four. There were 49 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (7% availability) and 244 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,134 (6% availability), OHA said.

OHA reported 16,084 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 25. The seven-day running average is now 8,855 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,252,079 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,804,539 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

OHA reported that 286,307 non-viable, spoiled, or expired vaccine doses have been recalled in Oregon to date.

COVID-19 cases and deaths

OHA said that due to an unexpected technical glitch, Opera, the COVID-19 case database, was down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 through 9 p.m. Oct. 23. This meant daily case counts for those days were lower than expected.

The disruption accounts for Tuesday’s higher case tally.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (44), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (3), Columbia (22), Coos (24), Crook (24), Curry (14), Deschutes (129), Douglas (41), Gilliam (3), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (65), Lake (15), Lane (145), Lincoln (6), Linn (66), Malheur (34), Marion (155), Morrow (9), Multnomah (191), Polk (57), Sherman (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (49), Union (4), Wasco (11), Washington (113), and Yamhill (71).

Oregon’s 4,296th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,297th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,298th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Jefferson County who died on Oct. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,299th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,300th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,301st COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,302nd COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,303rd COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,304th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,305th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,306th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,307th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,308th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,309th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,310th COVID-19 related death is a 39-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,311th COVID-19 related death is a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,312th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,313th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,314th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,315th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,316th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,317th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,318th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.