Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — There are no new coronavirus-related deaths as of Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The death toll remains at 2,296.

The health authority reported 211 new cases across 23 counties, bringing the state total to 157,285. Multnomah County still has the highest number of cases at 32,024.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 166, three more than Saturday.

OHA reported 26,235 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,414 doses were given on March 6 and 9,821 were given earlier but weren’t entered into the vaccine registry until March 6.

Oregon has so far given out a total of 1,142,035 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.