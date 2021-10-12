Oregon reports record-high daily COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged its highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday than any other single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 82 new COVID-related deaths, saying the high figure was partly due to a “death data reconciliation.”

Oregon’s COVID death toll is now 4,084.

There were 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 345,344, the OHA said.

There were 585 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was a decrease of 59 from the previous day, and 149 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of 21. There were 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability).

OHA reported 10,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 11. The seven-day running average is now 10,352 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,121,602 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,923,609 doses of Moderna and 221,073 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,773,754 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,556,839 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63), Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.