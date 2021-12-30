Oregon reports second-highest single day of COVID-19 cases amid omicron surge

A health care worker tests people for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing center at Tropical Park, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With only a few days left in 2021, Oregon reported its second-highest single day of COVID-19 cases amid the omicron surge.

On Thursday, Oregon Health Authority reported 2,948 cases, only behind 3,207 cases on Aug. 27. This brings the statewide total to 421,263.

OHA also reported 15 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,655.

Health officials also announced the latest report on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, there were 6,993 reported cases of COVID-19, and of those cases, 4,426, or 63.3% were of unvaccinated individuals, while 2,567, or 36.7%, were vaccine breakthrough cases, according to OHA data.

Officials say the average age of a breakthrough case from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25 was 36

Multnomah County lead the numbers, with 641 cases — also its second-highest single day case total, followed behind only 648 cases reported on Nov. 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the other following counties: Baker (4), Benton (61), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (12), Columbia (15), Coos (39), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (286), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Grant (9), Harney (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (185), Jefferson (12), Josephine (48), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (244), Lincoln (37), Linn (75), Malheur (24), Marion (148), Morrow (6), Polk (39), Sherman (3), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (121), Union (11), Wallowa (5), Wasco (10), Washington (418) and Yamhill (58).

Coos County reported three resident deaths on Thursday, while Klamath, Washington and Clackamas each reported two resident deaths. Union, Marion, Tillamook, Lane, Clatsop and Jackson counties each reported one resident death on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up 101 patients from a week ago, and up 30% from that same time.