Oregon reports uptick in COVID hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 247 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 205,698.

Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,744. 162 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 37 of them in ICU beds.

The Oregon Health Authority said cases were up 3.2% on June 7 from the previous week. Hospitalizations rose from 112 to 152. The percentage of positive tests was 4%.

Oregon is averaging administering 15,803 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. The state has administered 2,405,004 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,688,255 first and second doses of Moderna and 159,090 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Oregon needs 60,625 more people to get vaccinated to reach the 70% threshold. Metro announced on Wednesday they would be handing out 1,000 passes to the Oregon Zoo to those who get vaccinated at the Oregon Convention Center and at clinics focused on vaccinating Black communities, Indigenous communities and communities of color.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (1), Marion (31), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (8), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,738th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,739th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,740th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 11 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,741st COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 9 and died on June 14 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,743rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 12 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,744th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.