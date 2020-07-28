PPS, Beaverton, Salem among districts starting online this fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that most students in Oregon will not be entering classrooms come the fall due to the ongoing pandemic, school districts around the state are beginning to reply.

Beaverton School District

The Beaverton School District announced Tuesday the first day of school for students will be Sept. 14 and all learning will be done online from home. The district plans to follow the Comprehensive Distance Learning through Nov. 13.

The district’s statement reads, in part:

“When it is safe to do so, we’ll begin to bring students back to school in a Hybrid Model: two days in school and three days online from home. (English Language Newcomers and some students in specialized programs will be eligible for additional in-person instruction on Wednesdays.) The on-site experience will provide an opportunity to address the social-emotional and behavioral health of our students. Students also may receive whole group, small group or individualized instruction on site. For students who aren’t comfortable returning to physical school buildings, they may remain 100% online with their regular school teacher.”

Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools also announced Tuesday that students will learn remotely starting Sept. 2 until at least Nov. 5.

“It is possible that, unless COVID-19 conditions improve significantly, online learning will extend into the second quarter,” wrote PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “We will assess all available public health information and county health metrics, in addition to regularly consulting with our medical advisory team of health experts, to help make a decision about reopening school campuses for the second quarter of the school year. We will communicate our plans no later than October 10. Until then, comprehensive distance learning will be the PPS model of instruction for all students until at least November 5.”



Hillsboro School District

The Hillsboro School District said classes will start Sept. 14 and students will learn virtually at least through the first quarter, Nov. 5. Read more here.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools

Salem-Keizer Public Schools announced students will start their school year remotely on Sept. 14. Students in kindergarten through 10th grade will stay in the online learning program until at least the week of Nov. 16 while students in grades 11 and 12 won’t attend in-person classes until at least the second semester (Feb. 2, 2021).

“We know this is heartbreaking for those students and families who were counting on in-person learning in September,” said Superintendent Christy Perry. “This direction from the state prioritizes the safety of our educators, children and families, and community.

“We struggle with this news as you do. We miss our students in the schools and value in-person learning, which is where we want to be sooner than later. Know we are committed to our educators, students, and families and stand with you during this time.”

The Salem-Keizer School Board will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the plan Tuesday night at 5 p.m.



Tigard-Tualatin School District

The Tigard-Tualatin School District will also have a remote start to their school district, beginning Sept. 14.

“As educators, we are painfully aware of the importance of in-person instruction and relationship building, and all of us cannot wait for the day when we can welcome our students back into our buildings,” said Superintendent Rieke-Smith. “This decision was made by weighing evidence-based data from our county and state health officials alongside my obligation to protect the safety and well-being of each of all of our students, teachers, and staff. Making this decision now allows our staff time to focus on creating a robust online learning experience that will thoughtfully meet the needs of every TTSD student.”



Brown outlined new metrics that must be met in order to resume in-person learning, including hybrid instruction models, which is when students are only sometimes in the classroom.

Brown said she is allocating $28 million to public schools for help boosting distance learning curriculums and technology.

“I am absolutely unwilling to lose an entire school year for our kids,” Governor Brown said. “I will push, I will cajole, and I will demand nothing but excellence from our districts and from our educators.”

“Today in Oregon we are not where we need to be to safely reopen schools,” state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said during Tuesday’s press conference.