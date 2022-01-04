Oregon schools not yet pausing extracurriculars over omicron

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after the state recommended Oregon schools should put extracurriculars on pause due to the omicron surge, no school district has indicated it will suspend any after-school activities.

Schools said they’re getting inundated with phone calls from parents demanding the after-school activities remain in place.

The state recommendation said if schools don’t suspend the extracurriculars, they need to beef up safety protocols, like wearing masks during those activities.

K-12 public schools in both Oregon and Washington are still not requiring students be vaccinated, although many are regularly holding vaccine clinics. Kids are generally far less sick with omicron than adults, but with cases mounting the state warned schools could be shut down.

But there is a cost to cutting out the social activities.

The head of the Oregon School Activities Association said they’re leaving it up to local school districts to make these decisions.

Parents are also frustrated after learning Pfizer boosters for their teens are not available at certain clinics. But there are multiple appointment times available for Pfizer boosters this weekend through OHSU’s website, county-run clinics and several pharmacies.

There are also more testing clinics about to begin — the Clackamas Community College on Thursday, the Moda Center in about 2 weeks. The state of Oregon is expecting to receive 12 million at-home test kits sometime this week, which will be distributed to key points around the state.