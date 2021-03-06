Oregon sees 202 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority has reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,296.

There was also 202 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the state total to 157,079.

OHA said 33,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,943 doses were administered on March 5 and 14,904 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on March 5.

That brings the cumulative total in Oregon to 1,115,802 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, officials said.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon is 113, eight fewer than reported on Friday. COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds totaled 29, one fewer than reported on Friday.

Cases and deaths by county:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,295th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,296th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.