Oregon sees 64% drop in COVID-19 cases since springtime peak

Coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, Justin McWhirter

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, April 27, 2021 rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors and she is moving 15 counties into extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 202,675.

The statewide seven-day total is at 2,089 cases, a 26% drop from last week and a 64% drop from the peak of the spring surge from last month.

Multnomah County and Washington County are both down 24% over the last seven days from the previous week. Clackamas County is down 30%.

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

There are 219 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, nine fewer than Thursday. This is the first time Oregon is below the 220 mark since April 18th. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

As of Friday, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories