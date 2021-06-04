Oregon sees 64% drop in COVID-19 cases since springtime peak

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, April 27, 2021 rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors and she is moving 15 counties into extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 202,675.

The statewide seven-day total is at 2,089 cases, a 26% drop from last week and a 64% drop from the peak of the spring surge from last month.

Multnomah County and Washington County are both down 24% over the last seven days from the previous week. Clackamas County is down 30%.

There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,686, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

There are 219 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, nine fewer than Thursday. This is the first time Oregon is below the 220 mark since April 18th. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than Thursday.

As of Friday, 1,893,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,265,143 people who have had at least one dose.