Oregon sees 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon has risen to 127

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state saw 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 new presumptive cases, and three more deaths as of Saturday morning.

These new numbers bring the total cases in Oregon to 3,160 and the total number of deaths to 127. The newest cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (2), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Umatilla (4), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).

Each death reported on Saturday involved patients aged 76 and older. Those deaths include a 76-year-old woman in Clackamas County who succumbed to the virus on Friday after a month-long battle, an 81-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on May 2 and a 92-year-old woman in Polk County, who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 7.

Each of these people had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said the state hit a record low this past week, with less than 100 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, in Washington state, health officials announced 14 more deaths with the statewide total standing at 905. The total number of cases statewide increased by 157 to stand at 16,388. There were no new cases reported in Clark County and the total there remains at 375.