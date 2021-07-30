Oregon sees another 1K+ day of new COVID cases

LODI, ITALY – FEBRUARY 11: Doctor Annalisa Malara, wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), walks through the aisle of the Intensive Care Unit of the Ospedale Maggiore di Lodi, during a visit to see her colleagues one year on from Italy’s first COVID-19 diagnosis on February 11, 2021 in Lodi, near Milan, Italy. Annalisa Malara, an anaesthesiologist who was working in a nearby hospital in Codogno last year, diagnosed the first COVID-19 case in Italy with a nasopharyngeal swab test on February 20, 2020, despite the patient – a 38-year-old healthy athlete – not meeting the national criteria for novel coronavirus testing. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,858, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

Another 1,076 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the state, raising the sum total to 219,755, the OHA said.

There were 298 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals (13 more than Thursday) and 97 patients in ICU beds (also 13 more than Thursday).

The OHA’s latest COVID models project sharp increases in COVID hospitalizations and daily cases through Aug. 17.

“Today’s modeling report, although sobering, confirms the importance of protecting ourselves and others by getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” Oregon Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. “By vaccinating more people, we can more quickly drive down hospitalizations and new cases.”

The OHA reported 6,702 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Friday. Oregon is averaging 4,697 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has now administered 2,656,887 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,784,178 first and second doses of Moderna and 181,017 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,486,197 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,308,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-related deaths in Oregon occurred in unvaccinated people, the OHA said.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (21), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (13), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (12), Deschutes (40), Douglas (57), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (188), Jefferson (6), Josephine (33), Klamath (3), Lane (81), Lincoln (9), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (134), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (82), Union (22), Wallowa (10), Wasco (15), Washington (76), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,856th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,857th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,858th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.