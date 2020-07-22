Oregon sees another rise in percentage of positive tests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon saw more than 2,400 new cases since last week, according to new data on the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic released by state health officials Wednesday afternoon.

There were 2,409 new cases over that week, a 26 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Oregon Health Authority in its weekly reporting from July 13-19. COVID-19 claimed 25 Oregonians last week, compared to 22 deaths the week before.

In addition, the percentage of positive tests increased again to 6.6 percent, up from 6.2 percent. Large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, officials said. Sporadic cases, or those not traced to another case, have also increased, according to the report. The case fatality rate dropped slightly, though, to 1.8 percent.

Hospitalizations have increased since the beginning of June but recent daily admissions of 15 to 20 patients are still below earlier peaks in March.

Statewide, more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, and 271 Oregonians have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Recent data on mortality in Oregon, including deaths related to COVID-19, can be found here.

OHA’s ZIP code data reveals Hermiston had the highest overall cases at 841, as well as the highest density of cases per 10,000. The city has been the site of several large workplace outbreaks.

Portland’s 97236 ZIP code, which encompasses the area around Powell Butte, had the second most overall cases at 439. To protect patient privacy, the Oregon Health Authority combines ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents into one number. Those areas are blank on the map above, but account for 96 cases this week.

To help people better understand the most up-to-date face covering requirements in Oregon, OHA also announced Wednesday the launch of a new website.

Earlier Wednesday, it was announced by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown all children 5 and up will be required to wear masks, starting Friday, July 24, in all indoor public spaces and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible. Before then, adults held the sole requirement.

OHA’s new mask website is chock full of information, including requirement standards and how to effectively wear masks.

COVID-19’s spread can be reduced by using face coverings to contain respiratory droplets when people cough, sneeze, talk, laugh or sing, OHA said. These face coverings should be placed over a person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face. They can be made out of handmade cloth, scarves, bandannas and more. They should be washed frequently.

To help flatten the curve of COVID-19, people should practice the following:

Covering faces when six feet of physical distancing is not possible outside;

Avoiding large crowds and limit social gatherings;

Washing hands;

Staying home if sick.

For more information, visit OHA’s website.