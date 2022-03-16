PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported another 355 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, according to OHA’s Wednesday report.

This brings the state total case count to 700,660, OHA said.

OHA also reported 35 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death toll to 6,933.

Across the state, there are 242 hospitalized COVID patients, an increase by 18 from Tuesday’s report, and 36 COVID patients in intensive care units.

With more Oregonians getting vaccinated against the virus, the seven-day running average for COVID-19 vaccinations is now at 2,377 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (7), Clackamas (14), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (16), Grant (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (19), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (74), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (2), Wasco (3), Washington (43), and Yamhill (6).

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,913th death reported Jan 20., a 71-year-old woman from Curry County. She is not deceased. Because of this update, we are renumbering our reports to start with 6,899 today.