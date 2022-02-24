PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 856 new COVID-19 cases and 59 COVID-related deaths in Thursday’s report. This comes as OHA and Gov. Brown announced the state will lift indoor mask requirements March 19.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 691,337 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,578.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 528 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 51 people since Wednesday’s report. OHA also reported 105 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer from Wednesday’s report.

There are also 94 adult ICU beds available out of 674 and 350 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,284.

Overall, there’s 14% availability for adult ICU beds and 8% availability for adult non-ICU beds, OHA said.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,155,407 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,860,508 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 4,502 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (7), Benton (28), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (13), Columbia (8), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (37), Douglas (27), Harney (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (58), Jefferson (10), Josephine (38), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (55), Lincoln (18), Linn (32), Malheur (18), Marion (63), Multnomah (131), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (116) and Yamhill (13).