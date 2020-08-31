Oregon sees dip in daily COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 162 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Monday, marking one of the lowest daily totals in weeks.

One death was included in OHA’s report — a 93-year-old Washington County man with underlying medical conditions.

To date, Oregon has logged 459 deaths stemming from COVID-19 and 26,713 total cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Clackamas (14), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (9), Marion (36), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), and Washington (25).