Oregon sees drop in weekly COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported another 19 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases in Oregon on Wednesday.

These latest deaths include people between the ages of 45 and 100, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state’s death toll now sits at 1,468.

Another 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 112,260. The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18).

OHA also said there were 521 people hospitalized with the virus across Oregon — six fewer than Tuesday. Of those patients, 110 were in ICU beds — a decrease of nine from the previous day.

The most recent weekly report released by the OHA shows declines in weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Oregon. New cases were down by 22% during the week of Dec. 21-27 compared to the previous week — marking the third consecutive week of declining case numbers. Hospitalizations declined by 23% and total deaths were at the lowest in four weeks.

Health officials said the percentage of positive tests increased to 6.3% and people between 20 and 49 years old accounted for 54% of all COVID-19 cases. People 70 and older made up 77% of deaths. The weekly report, released Wednesday, also showed 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities.